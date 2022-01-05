World

man released after 37 years in prison

Willie Stokes had been convicted of murdering a woman


Stokes’ release comes after the District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania overturned his murder conviction: the court ordered Stokes to be tried again within 120 days or released. Attorney Michael Diamondstein explained that Stokes is expected to appear in court on January 27, when the district attorney’s office will likely notify his final decision to dismiss the matter or retry him. “He took his first breaths as a free man in almost 40 years, and he is very happy,” he said.

The district attorney of Philadelphia Larry Krasner acknowledged that the case was part of rampant police and prosecution malpractice “during the 1980s and 1990s, and which unfortunately persist in too many jurisdictions today.” Over the years, the man has presented numerous petitions and appeals to overturn his sentence, always rejected on a procedural basis.

Sex and drugs to frame the accused

He was framed by key witness Franklin Lee, who had accused him of murder, only to admit in November that he had told the false and explaining that he was later convicted of perjury. Condannàpero ‘kept hidden from Stokes and his lawyers. Lee explained that in 1984 he was in prison on murder and rape charges when he was approached by two homicide detectives who offered him “sex, drugs and a deal” to reduce his sentence if he framed Stokes.


