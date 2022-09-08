Man says they confuse him with a mechanical killer in Santiago

It was delivered this Wednesday morning to the prosecutor’s office in Santiago a man, who says they are confusing him with the person who killed a mechanic while firing shots to escape, after a robbery failed in the Los Ciruelitos sector, north of the city.

Is about Jose Adonis Fernandezwho was sent to the Homicide Department of the National Police to be investigated.

Upon arrival at the prosecutor’s office, Fernández alleged that at the time of the incident he was at his residence in the Bermúdez expansion, in the aforementioned province.

He asked the authorities to analyze the security cameras to certify that he is not the murderer.

In his opinion, they want to harm him by linking him to the death of Misael Luciano (El Secre), which occurred at noon this Tuesday, September 6, in Los Ciruelitos.

José Adonis Fernández, who was sent to the Homicide Department of the National Police for investigation.

The victim, a recognized mechanic from Pasolas in the neighborhood where the incident took place, died from a projectile wound to the head.

According to versions of the residents, the author of the crime previously tried to deprive another person of a gold chain.

They indicate that the robber ran away and shot into the air, so that they would not chase him, and that is where he mortally wounded Luciano.

The gunman, dressed in a red sweater, blue pants and a cap, fled the scene on a motorcycle with another person wearing a protective helmet.

In addition to hitting Misael Luciano’s face, several vehicles were shot.