Man sent naked photos to plane passengers and the flight almost did not take off – USA – International

An unusual event happened on September 2 when the pilot of a flight to the Cape refused to take off the aircraft after sending inappropriate photos of one of the passengers.

The plane belonged to the SouthWest airline and was leaving from the United States. The ship’s commander was determined to go back to the gate and get everyone out.

Here’s the deal, if this keeps up I’m going back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off the plane, we’re going to have to call security, and everyone’s vacation is going to be ruined.

The fact, which went viral, was shared by a TikTok user, identified as Teighlor Marsalis.

According to the Internet user, who had published the video, it all started after one of the passengers received a picture of a penis and complained to the crew.

However, the staff thought it was a mistake and ignored the complaint. After a while, several of the people started reporting the same thing.

At that moment, the pilot intervened and after the blunt warning, the photographs stopped arriving.

According to what was reported by the ‘NTN24’ media outlet, “the tool that allowed sharing the image is known as AirDrop, a function that provides the sending of files via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to nearby devices, which appear in a list.”

The staff is authorized to take the necessary measures to ensure the well-being of people

Finally, and to close this episode, lhe SouthWest airline spoke out and supported the pilot’s attitude.

“Passenger safety and comfort are the team’s top priority,” he said in a statement.

He added: “The staff is authorized to take the necessary measures to ensure the well-being of people.”

