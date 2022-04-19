Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID-19 Fund Fraud – NBC Los Angeles

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Monday to 41 months in federal prison for attempting to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for his businesses by submitting Fraudulent applications that included false documents and tax information for non-existent employees.

Raymond Magaña, 41, was sentenced by US District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., who ordered him to pay $360,415 in restitution, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

In sentencing, the judge called Magaña’s crime “a despicable crime” and noted that Magaña took advantage of a “national emergency” to “line his pockets,” federal prosecutors said.

The Santa Clarita man pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of fraud in connection with emergency or major disaster benefits.

In May and June 2020, Magaña submitted PPP loan applications to banks that contained false statements about the number of employees and the amount of payroll expenses. Specifically, on June 3, 2020, Magaña submitted a PPP loan application to Customer’s Bank for $940,416 for The Building Circle LLC, a partnership registered in his name.

In the application, Magaña falsely claimed that the company’s average monthly payroll was $376,167 for 40 workers. Magaña admitted filing fraudulent tax documents that reported more than $4.4 million in annual wages paid to 40 employees in 2019 and $852,000 paid in employee wages during the first quarter of 2020.

IRS and California Employment Development Department (EDD) records showed the company never reported paying any employees, and the subscription package also did not include a list of company employees or associates, according to an affidavit filed. in federal court in Los Angeles with a criminal complaint in this case.

Investigators later determined that the Pico Rivera address given as The Building Circle’s headquarters was a 980-square-foot single-family home that appeared to be a residence, not a business.

Ultimately, the loan application was approved and $940,416 was financed for the Magaña shell company on June 4, 2020, according to the affidavit.

Magaña’s business partner, Steven R. Goldstein, 37, of Northridge, is serving a one-year federal prison sentence for committing fraud in connection with emergency benefits or major disasters.

Goldstein pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one federal fraud charge, admitting that he fraudulently obtained $655,000 in PPP loans for his businesses by submitting false tax documents and false employee information.