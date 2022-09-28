News

Man shoots his brother dead “for not moving a vehicle”

A Houston (Texas) resident was accused of shooting his brother to death during a fight “for not moving a vehicle”local media reported this Monday.

David Evaristo Acosta22, and his 24-year-old brother, who was not identified by authorities, got into an argument Sunday morning at a Heights-area home.

During the fight, Acosta pulled out a gun and shot his brother multiple times.

Alexander Vinogradov, a Houston Police detective, told ABC-13 that the fight escalated over “foolishness.”

“For not moving a vehicle. That was what led (Acosta) to shoot his brother »explained the detective to the television station.

Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence against each other.

The suspect fled after the shooting, but officers located his vehicle a short time later. Acosta turned himself in and was arrested without further incident.

Investigators said both brothers lived at the residence.

