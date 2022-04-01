Man Shot by Police During Raid in Miami-Dade – NBC 7 Miami

A 53-year-old man was killed by police shots. And two other people were arrested in an operation by the Federal Security Agency and the Miami Dade police.

The man who lost his life said he felt unwell and the emergency department was called. Detective Álvaro Zabaleta, spokesman for the Miami Dade Police Department explains what happened.

“We managed to enter the house and secure the subject in question. He started to complain. That he felt bad. They immediately called the rescue so he can get a medical evaluation and during that evaluation this individual armed himself with a firearm and that is where shots were fired and unfortunately he dies at the scene.”

Jessica, who identified herself as the daughter of the man who died, says: “Great man. My dad is a great man. He had a very big heart. I know nothing. They don’t want to tell me.”

Miami-Dade Police confirmed an officer was involved in the shooting at the home at 1900 SW 127 Court.

According to the Miami Dade police department, there were several officers who fired and the incident is being investigated.

So far it is known that a woman also remained in the custody of the federal agency.

According to the victim’s daughter, it is her mother who owns a gun. And not her father. The reason for the federal operation is unknown.