Man suspected of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker mistakenly released

One of the youths involved in the shooting of the famous singer’s dog walker has been released from prison for an alleged mistake, authorities say.

The 19-year-old arrested for shoot Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year he was released from jail in California earlier this week, by mistake, authorities said.

James Jackson (19), Jaylin White (19) and Lafayette Whaley (27) were charged after the February incident with attempted murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the shooting of Ryan Fischer, who was walking the musical artist’s French bulldogs.

Jackson was released by mistake following a court appearance on Wednesdayreported NBC for the first time, citing unidentified sources.

The charges against Jackson appeared to have been dismissed, but with plans to replace them with a grand jury indictment unsealed at the hearing in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office told The Associated Press. NBC.

Moment of the incident in which Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her pets were stolen

The outlet further reported that sources with knowledge of the court proceedings noted that it appeared that the records they were not up to date on the previous case.

Jackson is the suspected shooter in the incident and is also charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm. and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The two French bulldogs belonging to the singer, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in the incident, which came just a month after Lady Gaga sang the Star-Spangled Banner, the anthem of the United States, at Joe Biden’s inauguration at the Capitol after the insurrection of extremist supporters of Donald Trump there days before.

The artist has managed to recover the stolen dogs unharmed

A third bitch, Miss Asia managed to evade capture and was recovered by the police.

Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs’ safe return, but it was reported last month that she has yet to pay the money to a person who returned the stolen pets. on the advice of the police, who are still investigating the circumstances of the entire episode.

Fischer was injured in the attack.

