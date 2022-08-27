Man throws himself on an inflatable into a canal and is swallowed by the drain

What seemed like a moment of fun… it wasn’t.

The video of a man who launched himself to ‘surf’ in the drainage canal, aboard an inflatable mattress, is going around the world, as he is very happy and very happy going down at a good speed, only wearing shorts, however, the material of a few seconds takes an amazing turn when the man cannot stop his trajectory and the drain swallows him.

About to be devoured by the colander

.

In a few seconds we can see how the young man is having fun surfing in the channel, but when he reaches the corner, just where a roundabout begins, the drain is too big for the daring man to hold on to, so he is swallowed by the strainer.

Although the location of the recording has not been officially reported, it is reported on social networks that it was on Canal Gómez Morín, in the city of Delicias, Chihuahua.

Being funny cost him dearly, because after the video, recorded by a motorist, nothing is known about the man.

