Man to pay $14 million to Nintendo for piracy

A 52-year-old Canadian citizen, who lived in the Dominican Republic, was sentenced to three years in prison and the payment of 14 million dollars to the company Nintendo for the development and sale of illegal devices to hack consoles and video game.

US Attorney Nick Brown reported that Gary Bowser pleaded guilty in late 2021 “to conspiracy to circumvent technological measures and trafficking in circumvention devices.” Robert Lasnik, a federal district judge, stated during the sentencing hearing that “these are serious crimes with real victims and harm to the community.”

Bowser was singled out as an important leader of Team Xecutermade up of at least a dozen people and linked to the development and sale of illegal devices that pirated game consoles video game popular for use in playing unauthorized or pirated copies of games.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington details that the “company” was set on consoles as Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition, Sony PlayStation Classic and Microsoft Xbox.

It is anticipated that this scheme piracy caused more than $65 million in losses to insurance companies. video game. The damage goes beyond these businesses, Brown argued, “they harm the developers of video game and to the small creative studios whose products and hard work are essentially stolen when games are pirated.”

Regarding Team Xecuter, which has been operating since 2001, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that “it includes developers who exploit vulnerabilities in game consoles. video game and design circumvention devices; website designers who create the various websites that promote the company’s devices; providers that manufacture the devices; and resellers around the world who sell and distribute the devices.”

Bowser’s role in the conspiracy was to manage websites that communicated with customers offering devices for sale.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that, “in September 2020, Bowser was deported from the Dominican Republic. Bowser has been in federal custody since his arrest.”

According to Vice magazine, the house that the condemned man had in Santo Domingo was “incredibly small, with a refrigerator and cabinets in a room next to a desk with his computer. The kitchen has a stove, an oven, a large bottle for water and a blue sofa with speckled cushions. The magazine points out that the pirate was at the bottom of the chain and received between 500 and 1,000 dollars a month from Team Xecuter.

The answer of Nintendo

According to international media, Nintendo has intensified its measures against the piracy, including the closure of ROMS (unauthorized game files) sites. However, after the process against Bowser they have taken a new step.

Last week, the console developer and video game He expressed in a statement his appreciation for the “hard work and tireless efforts of federal prosecutors and law enforcement to curb illegal activities on a global scale that cause serious harm to Nintendo and to the industry of video game”.