Man tries to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s IUS and ends up in hospital

A five-a-side footballer tried to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature ‘SIUU’ celebration but unfortunately ended up in hospital.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration is often imitated by fans, and even teammates, as it is synonymous with the Manchester United superstar.

But not everyone has mastered the “SIUU” celebration.

A man tried to do his best Ronaldo impersonation after scoring a goal in a five-a-side game. However, his execution was a bit off, as he landed hard on his left leg.

As a result, he had to be taken to hospital. But after his treatment, he took a bottle of beer and a pizza.

One unlucky boy, better luck next time.

JAJAJAJAJAJAJA JAJAJAJAJAJAJA NOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/oicDZT893N — The League + (@LeagueOfi) March 5, 2022

What is the origin of the now famous Ronaldo celebration? Well, it all happened in Real Madrid’s pre-season game against Chelsea in 2013.

“I started saying ‘if’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was at Real Madrid,” he explained. “When we were winning, everyone said ‘siiiiii’ and so I started saying it. I don’t know why, it was natural.

“I was in the United States and we played against Chelsea [en 2013] and I don’t know where it came from, this celebration.

“I just scored the goal and it came out on its own. It was just natural, to be honest. Since then I’ve started doing it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’.

I’m like “wow! People remember me for that! “. So that’s fine, and I’m going to keep doing it that way. »

Although celebrating is part of Ronaldo’s identity, Peter Crouch feels he does it far too often.

Former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair even claimed he was the one who created the ‘SIUU’ celebration.

Advertising