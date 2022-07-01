Man tries to withdraw 10 million pesos posing as baseball player Edinson Vólquez

Santo Domingo, DR

A man was charged with attempting to carry out a withdrawal for the sum of 10 million pesos, using false documentation, usurping the identity of Major League pitcher Edinson Vólquez.

According to the Police, the man went to a bank located in the National District.

It would be Junior Raymundo Peña Ramírez, 27, to whom the First Investigating Court of the National District imposed three months of preventive detention as a measure of coercion, to be served at the San Cristóbal Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR). .

According to the case report, the man he showed up at the bank branch with an identity card in the name of Mr. Edinson Ariel Vólqueza copy of Mrs. Pura Rijo Ozuna’s identity card, a property sale contract, an application and authorization for the withdrawal of the aforementioned monetary sum.

With this documentation, Ramírez, who was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry by agents assigned to the Forgery Investigations Department, justified the aforementioned operation, simulating the purchase of a property with cadastral designation No.403491777302, license plate No.0100188566, with an area of ​​121,354.03 square meters, located in the municipality of Boca Chica, Santo Domingo province, all this presumably false.

When questioned, the detainee said that he had been contacted by a woman (already identified by the authorities), who in turn contacted three other people who were in charge of doing the whole process and they promised to pay him 200,000 pesos just to pretend to be the buyer and withdraw the money from the bank.