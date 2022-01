Last night’s reaction did not go unnoticed Cristiano Ronaldo at the time of the substitution, in the 71st minute of Brentford-Manchester United. The technician of the red devils, Ralf Rangnick, decided to take him off the field at 0-2, to cover himself more by inserting Harry Maguire. The cameras immediately lingered on the bench showing all the disappointment of the Portuguese ace, who in recent weeks has stood out above all for some statements that have questioned his stay at Old Trafford. Speaking at the press conference, Rangnick explained: “We had the same situation five days ago at Villa Park. We were two goals ahead with 15 minutes to play. I didn’t want to make the same mistake again, so I decided to move to 5 behind. with Maguire and I put Rashford right winger, I think it was the right choice. Christian was not happy, he would have liked to continue playing and scoring. I did not expect him to hug me after the substitution, I know what the forwards think but I have to make my own decisions in the “The interest of the team and the club. That’s what I said. There is no problem with Cristiano, he came from an injury and did not train for half the week. We were two goals above and I also had Rashford and Martial on the bench. . Why not let them play? That’s why I would make this choice again. “