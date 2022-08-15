Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated? The club comes out of silence

Manchester United have denied rumors of a contract termination for Cristiano Ronaldo.

This weekend, Sky Sports announced that Manchester United would consider terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo, which runs until next summer, because of the attitude of the Portuguese player, who continues to force his departure this summer. But the Reds Devils told the Manchester Evening News that this information is false. The five-time Ballon d’Or is not in discussion for a possible contract termination. Moreover, the position of the Mancunian board remains unchanged: Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale.

Returning to Manchester United last season, from Juventus, CR7 was not at his best but did the job, scoring 24 goals and delivering 03 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions. Only problem, the rest of the team was rather fragile, especially on the defensive level and MU finished in sixth place in the championship, without managing to qualify for the Champions League. A situation that prompted the 37-year-old star to force his departure from the club this summer, but the Mancunians are not sellers. In addition, no club currently wishes to welcome the Lisbon.

With the transfer window gradually coming to an end, Ronaldo could well be forced to end the season with Manchester United. The Red Devils started the season in the worst possible way, losing two matches in two Premier League games, with this humiliation on the lawn of Brentford (0-4) last Saturday. The rest of the current exercise promises to be eventful for Erik ten Hag and his men, who are to face Liverpool on the next day of the English championship.

