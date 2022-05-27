Man United have dropped Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the club have failed to provide Cristiano Ronaldo with a “platform for success” since his return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to Man United from Juventus last summer, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

Although Ronaldo was joined by Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane as new arrivals, Man United had their worst Premier League campaign, finishing sixth in the table.

And Ferdinand believes the Red Devils simply haven’t delivered on their end of the bargain.

“On a personal level he does what Ronaldo does, he scores goals, he wins games and without Ronaldo they don’t get out of the Champions League round of 16,” Ferdinand said on the FootballJOE YouTube channel. .

“He scored game-winning goals several times and he kept his end of the bargain.

“I think the club have clearly not played their part in giving him the platform for success.

“It just shows you that great players, those who are in conversation like the best players of all time – and he is one of them – you cannot do it alone, you need teammates to help you and it shows that. . »

“We have to wait and see,” Ferdinand added when asked if Ronaldo would fit in with new manager Erik Ten Hag.

“It’s something we have to wait for and give it time. »

