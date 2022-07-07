Man United ready to open the door to Cristiano Ronaldo – Foot11.com

Despite a last year of contract to honor, Cristiano Ronaldo would have expressed the wish to leave Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils, for their part, would have changed their mind about CR7. More

An absence of training that challenges

On Monday July 4, Manchester United internationals were expected to resume training. All the stars were there, except Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend has been allowed to postpone his return for “ family reasons“. The Red Devils seemed to have accepted this reason, while remaining firm in their desire to keep CR7 during this summer transfer window. And this while the former player of Juventus Turin would have openly asked to leave to find the Champions League at the start of the school year.

CR7 in the colors of Portugal (Icon Sport)

Man United would agree to let CR7 go

According The Sun, the Manchester United board of directors met and finally told their new coach, Erik ten Hag, that they did not want to retain CR7 against his will. A coach who said there is little want to keep the player one more year. But the former glory of Real Madrid had warned last winter, in the event of the absence of the Mancunians during the next Champions League, he would ask to leave the ship. The Portuguese would therefore have carried out his threats.

A rumor which, if confirmed, would radically change the situation. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo does not lack solicitations. His former club Sporting Portugal, as well as Napoli, would be in the running. But CR7 is especially mentioned insistently within another Premier League club, Chelsea, and at Bayern Munich in recent days. You will have understood it, even at 37 years old, the 87 meter striker retains a major fan club. It now remains to be seen who will be able to convince him to take up a new challenge in a club, probably world class.