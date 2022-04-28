Man United vs Chelsea: official line-ups with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday for the early game of the 37th day of the Premier League. Discover the official line-ups of the two teams.

As part of the advanced match of the 37th day, Manchester United receives Chelsea this Thursday at 7.45 p.m. (GMT+1), in a meeting which promises to be crucial for both teams. Indeed, the Reds devils must absolutely impose themselves to keep a tiny hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season. For its part, the Blues must more than ever ensure their third place, to avoid an Arsenal hold-up in the last days (the Gunners are only 5 points away).

For this shock, Ralf Rangnick, deprived of several executives such as Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, or Jadon Sancho, established Marcus Rashford in attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga. For his part, Thomas Tuchel will be able to count on Antonio Rüdiger for an uncertain time for this duel. Timo Werner starts at the forefront of the Blues attack.

The official lineups

Manchester United : De Gea – Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Telles – McTominay, Matic – Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford – Ronaldo

Chelsea: Mendy – Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger – James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso – Mount, Werner, Havertz

On the same subject