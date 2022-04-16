Man United wins thanks to a heroic Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal sinks again

The Red Devils should not miss each other. Having won just one game in their last five outings, Manchester United were forced to win against Norwich City, currently last in the Premier League, in order to stay in the race for the Champions League. Deprived of Varane, McTominay and Fred, the Mancunian team had to rely on Ronaldo. Mute for five matches, the Portuguese opened the scoring by taking over a cross from Elanga (1-0, 7th), author of a very good recovery job in front of a Norwich defense that was too little serene. On a great day, the five-time Ballon d’Or then scored twice by taking a corner perfectly (2-0, 33rd).

Everything was going well for the residents of Old Trafford, but as often this season, the defense failed and Dowell was able to head back an offering from Pukki just before half-time (2-1, 45th), the best moment to restore hope to Smith’s training. The Red Devils did not react after the break and let the Canaries progress … until conceding the equalizer from Pukki (2-2, 54th). Everything had to be redone, but Rangnick’s men showed many shortcomings and De Gea deployed to avoid the worst (56th).

Arsenal do not recover

It was finally thanks to a free kick perfectly struck by Ronaldo, to offer himself a new hat-trick, that the Red Devils managed to win almost against the run of the game. A real blow for the red lantern, almost condemned to relegation after this defeat. On the other hand, United found a smile thanks to their goalscorer and came back to within three points of Tottenham, before going to Liverpool for another Premier League clash.

With the defeat of Tottenham earlier in the day, Arsenal also wanted to take the opportunity to stay in the race for the C1. Beaten in the last two days (against Crystal Palace (3-1) and Brighton (2-1)), the Gunners had the opportunity to catch up with their eternal rival. However, nothing went as planned in Southampton and the Londoners were surprised before the break after a goal from Bednarek in favor of the Saints (1-0, 44th).

Damaged at the worst of times, Arteta’s men failed to recover in the second half and logically conceded defeat, five days from the end. Arsenal will have a very important next match to play against Chelsea and will have to relaunch to hope to finally find the flavor of a European Cup. Southampton (11th) regains victory, before going to Burnley. Finally, Watford and Brentford separated with a draw. Despite Nørgaard’s opener (1-0, 17th), the Hornets were able to react in the second half to equalize thanks to Dennis (1-1, 54th). On the last action of the match, Eriksen found Janson to win (2-1, 90th + 6). Disgusted, Watford remains 19th and badly embarked to get out of the red zone before a trip to Manchester City. The Bees (11th) remain in the soft underbelly of the table, before welcoming Tottenham.

