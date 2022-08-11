Man uploads his yola trip to Puerto Rico to TikTok

A man posted on his account TikTok a video of your yola trip a Puerto Rico.

In the audiovisual you can see a large number of people crowded into the boat that was already in the open sea.

“There are a trio of dead here in this pod, look how they are, look how they have them,” says the young man jokingly as people are seen sleeping or with their heads down in the sun.

The video has gone viral and already has more than 5,000 likes, 400 comments and 700 shares.

Messages like “God protects them”, “God makes them reach their destination”, “I hope they arrive safely”, were among the many that users left him.

However, there were also comments like “Oh, father, they are handsome, yes”, “Listen to his relaxation”, “It has to be a joke”, “Don’t risk it for God’s sake”, since they couldn’t believe their eyes. mobile screens.

There are also others who show their concern about the situation, wanting to know if they reached their final destination.

The name of the man, who is only identified in his social network as “the black”, is unknown.

illegal trips

The migratory route from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico It is the one that registers the most deaths and disappearances of migrants of all journeys in the Caribbean: 183 cases from 2014 to 2021, reports the Missing Migrants Project (PMD) of the World Organization for Migration (IOM) and which was reviewed in a publication of this newspaper.

This dangerous road has been used by Dominicans, but also by Haitians, Cubans, and Venezuelans. “Migrants traveling this route face serious risks of death, particularly if they use unseaworthy vessels that can sink or capsize in the ocean,” he warns.

The usual boat to travel irregularly from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico it is called yola. Up to 100 people are transported in a yola, which endangers the stability of the home-made boat.