Man Utd: a twist for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Recently appointed to the Manchester United bench from next season, Erik ten Hag is already taking his mission to heart and working on the future transfer window of the Red Devils.

Contrary to what some rumors suggested, the Dutch technician would absolutely not have demanded the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window. In Spain, a potential return of the Portuguese international to Real Madrid was also mentioned this week but information from the Telegram are very different this Friday. The British tabloid indeed believes that Erik ten Hag wants to keep CR7 and would even find it “praised” to want to part with the five-time Ballon d’Or.





The current Ajax Amsterdam boss would be impressed with the 37-year-old’s stats, especially as the Premier League is arguably one of the most physically demanding leagues. The Dutch technician has obviously planned to call the Portuguese striker quickly to express his confidence. The latter could nevertheless ask him to give up certain matches in the future to be even more fresh and decisive on the meetings deemed more important.