Man Utd are now ready to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Manchester United. The club are said to be ready to listen to offers for the up-and-coming striker.

Ronaldo told United of his desire to leave at the start of the summer, but the bosses have so far been unwilling to let him go, a year before his contract expires.

United’s current form may not have helped the 37-year-old’s cause as they have lost two games and none of their players have yet scored a goal.

However, according to talkSPORT, the club have decided they are ready to entertain offers for the striker, with two weeks remaining in the transfer window.

With United ready to get rid of last season’s top scorer, Ronaldo now has to hope a club makes an offer for him, although he might struggle to find one.

The main reason he wants to leave is the absence of the Champions League this season and he will only want to commit to a team capable of offering it to him.

This was highlighted when the former Juventus striker rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia, which was £210million over two years.

The problem for the men’s team’s all-time top scorer is that most of Europe’s big names have already refused to sign him.

According to some reports, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, PSG, Inter Milan and AC Milan have all previously turned down the chance to sign him, while Atletico Madrid fans have turned against the club after they learned that he was considering making an offer.

United’s change in tactics could be linked to their own search for a striker to replace Ronaldo, with reports claiming they are close to a deal.

Reports have it that Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha could be close to signing a €50m deal with the Red Devils, although there are some issues.

Spanish media claim Atletico are unwilling to negotiate for the Brazilian meaning the Premier League club would have to pay his release clause.

The club have also been linked with moves for Cody Gakpo, Alvaro Morata, Mauro Icardi and Antony, all after deciding against signing Marko Arnautovic.

