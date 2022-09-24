Entertainment

Man Utd news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo hit with £43.5m FA charge as Napoli star looks on, United ‘planning’ Vanderson deal

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 31 2 minutes read

‘Haland can be as good as Messi and Ronaldo

Erling Haaland can be as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sven Goran Eriksson.

PSG’s Messi and Manchester United legend Ronaldo have dominated the World Player of the Year awards for 15 years.

But former England boss Eriksson told BoyleSports World Cup Betting: “I’ve never seen someone like Haaland.

“He is still very young, and if he can continue like this without injury, I think he is a great enemy of all footballers, he could be as famous, at least ranked, as Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona.

“Because this guy has everything, and also seems to be mentally very, very strong.

“He takes everything around him with a smile and he looks very positive. As a footballer he has everything, it’s like Kane. Big, strong, fast. Haaland is also extremely quick, when he leaves you can’t take him.

“I think he can be as good as Messi and Ronaldo. If he avoids injury and keeps his head as it is now, he doesn’t lose his mind. He has got everything. Unbelievable. »

Norway’s Haaland goal machine cost Manchester City £51million from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

3 fabulous series that show a dystopian reality as terrifying as Gilead

8 mins ago

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have some baby-free love time!

9 mins ago

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, anthology of the zombie world

20 mins ago

Kim Kardashian buys a house in Malibu that belonged to Cindy Crawford

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button