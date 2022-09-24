Man Utd news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo hit with £43.5m FA charge as Napoli star looks on, United ‘planning’ Vanderson deal

‘Haland can be as good as Messi and Ronaldo‘

Erling Haaland can be as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sven Goran Eriksson.

PSG’s Messi and Manchester United legend Ronaldo have dominated the World Player of the Year awards for 15 years.

But former England boss Eriksson told BoyleSports World Cup Betting: “I’ve never seen someone like Haaland.

“He is still very young, and if he can continue like this without injury, I think he is a great enemy of all footballers, he could be as famous, at least ranked, as Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona.

“Because this guy has everything, and also seems to be mentally very, very strong.

“He takes everything around him with a smile and he looks very positive. As a footballer he has everything, it’s like Kane. Big, strong, fast. Haaland is also extremely quick, when he leaves you can’t take him.

“I think he can be as good as Messi and Ronaldo. If he avoids injury and keeps his head as it is now, he doesn’t lose his mind. He has got everything. Unbelievable. »

Norway’s Haaland goal machine cost Manchester City £51million from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.