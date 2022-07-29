Man Utd start talks with Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United have discussed a possible move for Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg as they seek another attacking option and a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is trying to force his way out of Old Trafford as he wants to leave the club this summer after Champions League qualification failed.

The Portuguese captain, who has one year left on his contract with the club, has reportedly received an offer to leave Man United this summer.

Man United are unwilling to sell him and have absolutely no interest in releasing him from his contract a year early, so there is an impasse at the moment between the two parties.

Whether Ronaldo stays or leaves, Man United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear he wants more attacking options, with a lack of senior options following the departure of Edinson Cavani.

However, according to The Athletic, there have been talks of a transfer for Sesko but there has been little progress towards a potential deal.

Salzburg are not keen on selling the 19-year-old striker at all, and it would take a substantial offer for Man United to get their hands on their target this summer.

Sesko is a 6’4″ forward who has already been capped 13 times for Slovenia.

He scored two goals, despite only turning 19 in May this year.

Sesko also scored the only goal in Salzburg’s 1-0 friendly win over Liverpool last Wednesday.

