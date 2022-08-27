Man Utd: the ordeal continues for Cristiano Ronaldo!

As the end of the summer transfer window approaches, Cristiano Ronaldo has still not found his future club. The divide now seems too great with Manchester United to consider a turnaround.







Where will the Portuguese star play in the 2022-23 financial year? To date, it is impossible to say with certainty the projects of Cristiano Ronaldo even if his will to leave remains intact. The Red Devils striker is determined to find a way out to play in the Champions League, which Manchester United cannot offer him this season. Unfortunately for CR7, all the top tracks have faded away one after another over the past few weeks due to his salary demands.

Ronaldo still substitute!

After having assured for a long time that he wanted to keep his striker, the Manchester United coach now thinks that a departure of his star would do good to his workforce. The Dutch technician has also chosen to do without the services of the Portuguese again at kick-off against Southampton this Saturday afternoon (1-0 victory for the Red Devils). Cristiano Ronaldo stayed on the bench for a good part of the game before coming into play in the last twenty minutes in place of Jadon Sancho. Ten Hag had already made the same decision against Liverpool last Monday in the Premier League, preferring to trust the attacking quartet of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes.

Naples and Sporting, last options?

Announced in the sights of several European clubs since the British media revealed his desire to offer himself a new challenge at the start of the summer, the Portuguese striker will have to revise his ambitions downwards. Recently, his agent made contact with Napoli and his training club, Sporting Portugal. The rumor sending him to OM was buried by Pablo Longoria on the sidelines of the Champions League draw.