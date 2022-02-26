Man Wanted Accused of Stealing $1 Million in COVID-19 Tests – NBC Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for a Southern California warehouse manager accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Carlitos Peralta, 33, had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system, according to Santa Ana police. His employer has seven warehouses across the country that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to clients who They include clinics, temporary testing sites, schools, and hotels.





Santa Ana Police Department COVID-19 test kits, specifically the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen rapid self-tests, are stacked for delivery in Boston on January 5, 2022.

Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home, police said.

Police told the Southern California News Group that officers went to Peralta’s home on Feb. 9 to arrest him, following a tip from his employer about the break-ins, but he appears to be on the run. The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information on his whereabouts.

The rerouting of the tests may have started as early as December, Cpl. Maria Lopez, a police spokeswoman, told the Southern California News Group. Authorities did not say if any of the evidence has been recovered.

López said that Peralta wrote down the name of a co-worker as the sender of one of the shipments that were going to his house.

“That employee got a notice and said, ‘Wait, what?’ and that’s how they started to investigate,” López said.