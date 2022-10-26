man went to buy a washing machine, washed clothes and left

The Twitter user @francylorena published the story that had supposedly happened in Bogotá through a Facebook screenshot where someone else told what had happened with the offer to sell the washing machine. The person who reported what happened said that had published in Marketplace, a Facebook space to easily buy and sell new or used items, the offer sale of a washing machine with spinBefore the offer, a man sent a message to the user telling her that he wanted to try the appliance.

“He came with a basket of clothes and asked me if he could wash the clothes and dry them.”, said the user who agreed to the request because she did not see anything strange, “I even invited him to lunch, while testing the washing machine”, he stated in the publication. But after the test –of washing and drying the clothes–, the alleged interested party said that in fact the washing machine washed well, told the woman he was going to the car to get the money to pay for the appliance and never came back. “The fact is that the man left with a good lunch and clean clothes and did not return,” the user posted on her Facebook.