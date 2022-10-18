“Man, what you do is not enough to play for Real Madrid” What Benzema owes Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Logic winner of the Ballon d’Or, Karim Benzema is the perfect symbol of resilience. Landed in 2009 as a prodigy, the French took on the leadership costume following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. A passing of the torch that says a lot about the influence of the Portuguese on KB9.

” The Benzema of today is not at all the same as that of Lyon”, launched Eden Hazard on his arrival at Real Madrid. A physical mutation to last better ensures the new Ballon d’Or. “Before, I didn’t really like it. For example, when I had aches, I rested”. An awareness acquired thanks to the diligence of Cristiano Ronaldo. “His professionalism has improved a lot with CR7”, testified Jorge Valdano.

Playing with a professional of excellence necessarily puts the ideas in place, “Cristiano, who loves him very much, called him and said: ‘Dude, what you are doing is not enough for you to play for Real Madrid ‘” continues the former Real Madrid sporting director. A belated but significant realization. Between five and eight kilos is the weight lost by KB9 according to his cook. But that’s not all. Following the departure of the Portuguese, Karim Benzema became addicted to sport. ” The Real player who spends the most time in the weight room? Me ! »laughed the Frenchman next to the Chiringuito.

