Man who received first pig heart transplant dies

(CNN) –– A 57-year-old Maryland man who received the first transplant of a genetically modified pig heart in a groundbreaking surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) reported Wednesday.

David Bennett died Tuesday after his condition began to deteriorate several days ago, according to the medical center. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours,” the UMMC statement stated.

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought to the end. We express our deepest condolences to his family,” said Dr. Bartley P. Griffith, the surgeon who transplanted Bennett’s pig heart. “Mr. Bennett was known by millions of people around the world for his courage and steadfast will to live.”

Bennett suffered from terminal heart disease and received the transplant on March 7. She was deemed ineligible for either a conventional heart transplant or an artificial heart after reviews of her medical records. Making the genetically modified pig heart the only option available, the medical center said at the time of the surgery.

The pig heart was modified for transplantation

Revivicor, a Virginia-based regenerative medicine company, provided the heart. Three genes that are responsible for the human immune system rejecting pig organs were removed from the donor animal, and one gene was removed to prevent overgrowth of pig heart tissue. Six human genes responsible for immunological acceptance were inserted.

The medical center said the transplanted heart functioned well for several weeks, without any signs of rejection.

Bennett “was able to spend time with his family and participate in physical therapy to help him get his strength back. He watched the Super Bowl with his physical therapist and talked often about wanting to come home to his dog Lucky,” the university news release said. .

Before the Jan. 7 transplant, Bennett had said he knew it was “a shot in the air.” “It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the air, but it’s my last option,” Bennett had said, according to a previous statement from the medical center.

The United States suffers from a shortage of organs for transplants. More than 106,000 people are currently on the national transplant list and 17 people die each day waiting for an organ, according to organdonor.gov.

Pig heart valves have been transplanted into humans for many years. In October, surgeons successfully tried transplanting a genetically modified pig kidney into a brain-dead New York woman.

More than 40,000 transplants, a record, were performed in 2021, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.