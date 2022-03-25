Man who stormed the US Capitol throws a party before going to prison

EFE

adam johnsonwhose image went around the world when during the assault on the United States Capitol posed with the lectern of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will organize a party before entering prison to serve his sentence of 75 days in jail.

“Come and help me celebrate my last Friday of freedom before I go to prison for the most unfortunate charge in history,” says Johnson in his call on Facebook, collected this Thursday by local media.

The party is scheduled for April 1 at a venue in Bradenton, in Florida, which boasts of being “a tropical paradise,” complete with boat docks and a beach volleyball court.

The photograph of a smiling Johnson became one of the most published among all those taken during the events of January 6, 2021, when supporters of the then president, Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol in events that left five dead.

The man was arrested a few days later and released on bail.charged with entering or remaining in a restricted access building without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Johnson seems to take it with humor and a sarcastic question in the same call on whether the recommended attire is the orange jumpsuit or the black and white striped jumpsuit customary in US prisons, the Trump supporter bets on the second option because it goes “better with my skin type”.

“If this is your first prison party and wondering what to bring, knives, files and phone cards are always appreciateds,” he assured in another recommendation to the party.

At the meeting, described as open to the public, only 32 people have confirmed their attendance, while another 34 have shown interest. Last November, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of first offense. that was attributed to him.

As part of the punishment, this Florida resident and father of five will also have to complete 200 hours of community service and pay a fine.

