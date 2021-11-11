Man will not return to the moon before 2025. Bezos, COVID and even Trump are to blame

NASA, by the voice of its administrator Bill Nelson, has released an update on the Artemis program which aims to bring astronauts back to the surface of the Moon. As widely expected, the 2024 appointment for Artemis III will be skipped. The landing will not take place before 2025. According to Nelson, the reasons are different: the pandemic of course, the tight budget granted by Congress for the development of the new lunar lander (HLS), without considering that the 2024 target set by the Trump administration “it was not technically feasible“from the beginning. Among the projects of the program that are very late, there is also the development of new spacesuits that will have to protect the astronauts during the complex new missions.

“The Agency’s priority is to get back to the moon as quickly and safely as possible. Unfortunately, due to the recent lawsuit and other factors, the first manned landing of the Artemis program will not take place before 2025” Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator

The bulk of the criticism, however, is aimed at Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, with unusually polemical tones for the American space agency: “we have lost nearly seven months in court litigation and this has postponed the first human landing until not earlier than 2025“The partnership with SpaceX for the development of the Human Landing System, based on the Starship spacecraft, has now been approved by Congress and NASA has declared that it has finally been able to resume collaboration with Musk’s space company, after the halt imposed by the lawsuit filed against NASA by Blue Origin.

In the update, NASA also said that the projected cost of developing the Orion spacecraft from 2012 to the launch of the Artemis II mission – the first manned mission – rises to $ 9.3 billion, from an initial budget of $ 6.7. billions of dollars. Nelson also announced that the Artemis III mission will be preceded by an unmanned test mission that will see SpaceX’s “lunar” Starship land and depart from the surface of the Moon. The Artemis I mission is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022.