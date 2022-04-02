Man wins $1 MILLION while playing a new scratch-off game he bought at a gas station

A MAN won $1 million while playing a newly introduced scratch-off game that he purchased at a local gas station.

Mohammad Hossain, 65, bought the winning Scratch-Off at a BP Food Market in Leesburg, Florida.

two

Priced at $50, the new 500x THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a $25 million jackpot for entrants, the largest cash prize offered by any Scratch-Off game in the Sunshine State.

The overall odds of winning the game are 1 in 4.50; however, it is the best chance to become an instant millionaire through a scratch-off.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games comprised about 75 percent of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in the year fiscal 2020-21.

Hossain chose to receive his winning as a one-time lump sum payment and walked away with a staggering $820,000.

The BP location received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

THE WORST NIGHTMARE OF THE LOTTERY WINNER

Meanwhile, in Virginia, a woman panicked after realizing she had thrown her coffee-stained winning lottery ticket in the trash.

Mary Elliott began rummaging through the trash when she realized she had matched all five numbers in the February 24 drawing.

Managed to find the Cash 5 EZ Match ticket covered in coffee stains.

read more american lottery stories

The ticket, which was purchased at a Food Lion store in Dillwyn, was so smeared that the barcode would not scan.

But officials at the Virginia Lottery’s Prize Zone West confirmed his victory and pocketed $110,000.

Elliott told the Virginia Lottery: “When I saw that I had won, I couldn’t stop shaking for my life!”

The winning numbers 6-13-18-21 and 25 and used family birthdays as inspiration.

The game contains a rolling jackpot starting at $100,000 and lottery bosses say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 749,398.

If no player wins the prize after each draw, the jackpot rolls over.