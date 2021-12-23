Case Unripe in Lazio home. A harsh statement from the biancoceleste ultras arrived against the defender: “Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”. At the origin of the fans’ anger, the exultation against Genoa when he silenced the Curva Nord and then spoke like this: “Exultation in response to the criticisms? I care less about anything, it is part of our work, of what we do. Luckily that people do not know what happens in the locker room, that’s right “, The social apologies were not enough, now Acerbi is in the crosshairs of criticism from his supporters.

THE COMMUNICATION OF THE NORTH CURVE

The Ultras Lazio in the evening then went on the attack and issued a very harsh statement to Acerbi: “Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately. No forgiveness for those who betray! This is not just a slogan, but it is a lot more. It means that the fans are worth more than the players, that our flag is sacred! Unfortunately today’s players are used too well and have never seen a dispute as it should be. We challenged Chinaglia, Nesta, Mihajlovic hard-nosed ( to name just three), monuments of our history. We entered the locker rooms, in Tor di Quinto and Formello because some players, even much more noble than one from Chievo and Sassuolo, had disrespected us. And we should let the gesture pass. and the indifference of a footballer who has shown to disgust an entire fan base? Acerbi silenced the curve in the last game after months of support to the bitter end, Today he had the opportunity, as a man, to apologize i under the guest sector occupied by 3 thousand Lazio fans. At the end of the game, however, like a rabbit, while the other players came to cheer with us, he went away. He pulled back when sincere apologies would have been enough. We don’t care that Acerbi is an important player for the Lazio squad. Sweat, determination and respect count for us. That’s why, from today, Francesco Acerbi is no longer welcome here in Rome. As long as he’s here, he’ll be booed, In every match! “And who knows how many you have seen and how many you will see of sad players who have never won”. UNERBI GET AWAY! ULTRAS LAZIO “.