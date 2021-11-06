$ MANA by Decentraland Boom | There is not only Facebook and Meta …

Continue the great time for Decentraland, which now hovers around altitude $ 3.00 with no intention of stopping, with a week remaining in the annals of the history of cryptocurrencies.

Great growth driven by Half, the new first name under which it will meet Facebook, and that it should bet on metaverse, it is not yet understood at what level exactly. A move that, however, has revived interest in the whole world of cryptocurrencies and of blockchain that they take care of metaverse.

There’s more to Facebook – towing effect on $ MANA

$ MANA is the cryptocurrency of compartment which is growing more – and as we will see in the course of this in-depth analysis, it could also have further room for growth. We find it in the price list of eToro platform – go here to get a free virtual account with all the features you can try risk-free – an intermediary who has always chosen, even in unsuspecting times, the best crypto to be included in its list of 37+ cryptocurrencies.

We can also take advantage of the CopyTrader for the automatic trading, copying the positions of the best investors in a single click. Alternatively, i CopyPortfolios – crypto baskets without additional fees. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

The boom of Mana, also from us a few days ago, has been traced back to the most obvious event that had an effect on the price of this cryptocurrency. Facebook changed its name and affirmed, via its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, of wanting to switch to a metaverse which will be a radical evolution in terms of technology and how we relate to its social network. A news that has made all the cryptocurrencies that deal with this sector leap forward – we also think to the recent boom of Enjin Coin you hate The Sandbox. But none did it in the proportions of Decentraland.

An additional explanation will therefore be needed on what is happening on the market in these hours. In addition to technical issues that in a market moment of this type cannot find citizenship in our explanation, we have the feeling that the spotlight has finally been turned on a metaverse that is the most alive and the most complete currently available.

To be clear, it is as if finally an important mass of people has realized the existence of a project that is actually not very new – and has started to use it effectively or in any case to recognize its important depth, as concrete as it is more financial.

FOMO on the Metaverse – but $ MANA still has room to grow in the short term

Yes, a good part of the thrust, especially that of the last hours can easily be traced back to the classic FOMO – the fear of missing a train that continues to run very fast. However we believe that even in the short term – as we have fixed in ours MANA forecasts – there may even be room for further growth, which could bring about a halt $ MANA around altitude $ 3.50.

This is because in addition to the wave of purchases pushed by Facebook – with a connection that we find, however, to be very weak now – there is actually a lot of Decentraland which simply has yet to be discovered. The many purchases of the cryptocurrency related to the project are finally turning the spotlight on a virtual world that already hosts dozens of very large companies – and whose virtual lands have been worth very important figures for months already.