Manaea pitches 7 hitless innings, SD wins
PHOENIX — Sean Manaea shone on the mound in seven hitless innings in his San Diego debut, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Friday.
Manaea ran a perfect game into the Padres’ bullpen, emulating teammate Yu Darvish the day before. Tim Hill gave up a single to David Peralta leading off the eighth, the second straight day the left reliever blew a chance to close out a no-hitter.
San Diego manager Bob Melvin retired Manaea (1-0) after 88 pitches, including 66 strikes. Melvin’s decision didn’t come as a surprise since all pitchers in the league are under the same strict limitation after the lockout shortened the preseason.
Taylor Rogers, in his first appearance for the Padres since signing with the Twins, scored the save.
Arizona lefty Oliver Perez (0-1) took the loss after admitting Profar’s homer. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly pitched four scoreless innings.
For the Padres, Jurickson Profar from Curaçao 3-2, with one run scored and two RBIs. Colombian Jorge Alfaro 4-2.
For the Diamondbacks, the Dominican Ketel Marte 4-0. The Venezuelan David Peralta 3-1.