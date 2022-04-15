Manage two WhatsApp accounts on a single cell phone without other apps

Whether it’s because you have a business, or an alternate number for work only, there are many people who need to have 2 accounts. WhatsAppand to avoid having to charge 2 different cell phones or resort to external apps to manage them on the same device, we tell you how to do it.

Many WhatsApp users are unaware of the trick to manage two application accounts on the same phone, and apart from being very practical, it saves you time and money by not having to buy an extra cell phone for the additional number.

To have two different WhatsApp accounts on a single cell phone, you just have to follow these steps.

Enter the Play Store or App Store (in the case of IPhone) and download WhatsApp Business, this application is official from the Meta company.

Remove the Sim card from your cell phone and place a secondary chip, either from your work or the one you use in your business.

Open the WhatsApp Business app and follow the setup steps

Once the second WhatsApp Business account is activated, you can remove your secondary chip from the cell phone

You put your normal chip and now you have 2 WhatsApp accounts without downloading external applications that can damage your device.

What are the benefits of WhatsApp Business?

Having this function on your cell phone apart from text messages, videos, stickers, voice notes and others, also has special functions.

You can configure service hours and thus they will not be able to call you outside the hours you work. You can program menus or list of products depending on the line of business or account. There is also the option of automatic messages with personalized information for vacation periods.

This way you can have your personal and work number at your fingertips without handling different devices and creating a more professional account for your business or work.

