Management and innovation in healthcare after Covid

Tomorrow in the monumental complex of Santa Maria La Nova in Naples appointment with the democratic Agor. Management and innovation in healthcare from Covid onwards the theme of the meeting introduced by Luigi Lavorgna, neurologist and coordinator of the digital study group of the Italian society of Neurology, and by Professor Francesco Colace of the University of Salerno. After the greetings of Marco Sarracino, secretary of the Pd Napoli, and Diego Belliazzi, head of the Agor, interventions of Maria Triassipresident of the Federico II School of Medicine and Surgery; Pasquale Arpaiadirector of the research center on management and innovation in healthcare at Federico II and team leader at CERN; Simona Bonavita, professor of advanced medical technologies at Vanvitelli; the professor of general surgery of Federico II Francesco Corcione; Cettina Del Pianodirector of the Santa Maria della Piet hospital; Katherine Espositoprofessor of Endocrinology at Vanvitelli e Gianluca PediciniItalian Multiple Sclerosis Association.