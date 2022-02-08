management for Tomori. Untouchable men derby

Tomorrow the Milan back on the pitch: after the derby it’s not time to get distracted, but to win. At 21:00, in fact, it will be a dry match at San Siro against Lazioin the tender valid for i quarter-finals of the Italian Cup; in case of a tie, it will go to extra time and, possibly, to penalties. Whoever wins the challenge will challenge the winner between Inter and Roma in the double semifinal, on the pitch tonight at 21:00.





The possible choices of Pioli

Compared to the derby, Pioli will recover Ante Rebic, but not Zlatan Ibrahimovic; the Croatian, however, will sit on the bench ready to take over, while it is probable that he will return to the game in progress Tomori after the meniscus surgery he suffered thirty days ago, in order to put minutes in his legs and return to starter against Sampdoria. For the rest, the Rossoneri coach will confirm a good part of the 11 victorious in the derby, making some changes related to a conscious turnover.





In goal, of course, Maignan. In defense Calabria on the right preferred to Florenzi, while on the left he will certainly play Theo Hernandez considering the disqualification to be served in the championship; complete the department Kalulu and captain Romagnoli. Kessie will return to the median, alongside him Tonali is ahead of Bennacer. Still ahead Giroud, Supported by Messias To the right, Leao a left and Diaz in the center; bench for Lazetic and Rebic.





THE LIKELY TRAINING





AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.