manager defends the NFT and claims that the players do not understand them – Nerd4.life

In an interview with the Australian site Finder, Nicolas Pouard, vice president of the Strategic Innovations Lab department of Ubisoft, defended the Quartz platform and basically states that players criticize NFT just because they don’t understand its importance and benefits.

Pouard defended Ubisoft’s strategy and the Quartz platform, explaining that the initial negative reaction had already been taken into account and that therefore the French company will continue to invest in NFTs in the future as well.

“Well, that was a reaction we expected,” Pouard said of the negative response for Ubisoft Quartz. “We know it’s not an easy concept to grasp. But Quartz is really just a first step that should lead to something bigger. Something that our players will understand more easily in the future.”

Ubisoft Quartz is Ubisoft’s NFT marketplace

Pouard later hinted that players’ criticisms of NFTs are due to their inability to understand the benefits.

“I think gamers don’t understand what a secondary digital market can offer them,” said Pouard. “For the moment, due to the current situation and context of NFTs, players really believe they are destroying the planet and are just a tool for speculation.”

“But what we care about is the ultimate goal, which is to give players the opportunity to resell their items once they no longer need them or have finished playing the game itself. So for them it is really beneficial. But for now they don’t understand it. ”

NFTs are non-fungible digital tokens, i.e. non-replicable assets whose ownership is certified through a blockchain. Applied this concept to video games, this means that a user is the owner of a digital object, for example a skin, and if he wants to, he can decide to transfer the ownership to another subject.

NFTs in video games are one of the most discussed topics in recent months: many players see them in a bad way, but at the time more and more development houses are thinking of integrating them into their games. Among these there is also Ubisoft which a few months ago launched Ubisoft Quartz, a platform for the trading of NFT, which however has not been very successful at the moment.