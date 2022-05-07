Manager of America wants ‘revenge’ and dreams of facing Chivas in Liguilla

The wound has not yet closed in Coapa and they yearn to cross paths with the Flock in the Quarterfinals or Semifinals.

The wound of elimination in the Guard1anes 2020 has not yet closed in Americasince a manager of the azulcrema team is still very aware of what happened almost two years ago and now in the middle of Closing 2022 he wants it to be the tournament of his “revenge” and face Chivas in Liguilla.

The Sports President of the Eagles, Santiago Baños, is confident for the good performance that his team showed in the second half of the tournament with Fernando Ortiz, so he hopes to meet Guadalajara in the Final Phase to try to get rid of that little thorn that was stuck.

It’s going to sound very trite, but in Liguilla you have to face everyone and beat everyone to be Championwe are more busy with what we can do than with the rival that touches us and if it is Chivas, it would be the rematch, hopefully it will be damaged in the Quarterfinals or Semifinals, ”he declared to TUDN.

During the 2020 Guard1anes Liguilla, Guadalajara defeated and humiliated América in the two Quarterfinal duels with three medium-distance shots by Cristian Calderónwho excelled in that series causing the elimination and frustration of everyone in Coapa, duels that have not been forgotten in the Nest.

How viable is it that there is a National Classic in Liguilla?

The first requirement is that Chivas beat Pumas in the Repechage, that would ensure that the Flock disputes a Classic in the Quarterfinals, so for the rival to be America it is necessary for Mazatlán to defeat Puebla. In the event that La Franja enters the Liguilla, the Herd’s rival will be Atlas.

