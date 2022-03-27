Manager of Raulín Rosendo makes clarification about his health

The sauce boat Dominican living in the United States, Raulin Rosendois under observation and evolved according to what the doctors of the Montefiore Hospitalwhere he was transferred after presenting problems of Healththey expected, this according to their manager Luisin Marti.

The artist’s manager thanked the artist’s public and the media for their interest in the evolution of the Dominican sonero, after he was admitted to the St. Barnabas Hospital in New York as an emergency room early in the morning. where he was to undergo a new cardiac catheterization procedureto correct a third blockage in one of his arteries.

“Today, Saturday, thank God, he has evolved satisfactorily, he is still in intensive care, but as we said yesterday they managed to stabilize him to continue his process,” he said in an audio shared with Diario Libre.

He continued: “I make the clarification: Raulín was not operated on when he presented the emergency clinical picture, but he was transferred to the hospital Montefiore, which is where they have a more specialized area in the cardiac part; there it is being carefully monitored and thank God they have been able to control certain levels to continue with the process, “he detailed.

He concluded by thanking everyone for the follow-up they make of the artist he manages. “Thank you all who continue the prayers and we will keep you informed; remember that this is an easel and we are going to have Raulin with the favor of God, we are going to continue praying that he get up from there and be able to have him with us.”