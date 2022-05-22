Manchester attack: Ariana Grande pays tribute to deceased fans at the end of her concert

It’s a date she will never forget. On May 22, 2017, Ariana Grande performed on the Manchester Arena stage as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour. At the end of his concert, as the lights came back on, a suicide bomber set off his explosive belt, killing 22 people in his path. A tragedy that forced Dalton Gomez’s wife to suspend his tour, the shock was so immense. Four days after the attack, Ariana Grande came out of the silence to announce that she would not give in to fear. “We will not let hate win (…) music heals and brings us together”, she wrote on her Twitter account. And to add: “There’s nothing I or anyone else can do to take away the pain you have, or change things. However, I am reaching out to you, my heart, and all I can give to you and yours, should you ever want or need my help in any way.“she added, informing that she was interrupting her tour until the beginning of June, the time to turn around.

In between, Ariana Grande gave a giant charity concert at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, the One Love Manchester and had collected no less than $3 million for familiesnamely a total of 324,000 dollars for each of the families of the 22 victims.

Ariana Grande has a thought for those who died in Manchester

Every year since the attack that claimed the lives of 22 people, Ariana Grande has a moving thought for her fans. Proof of this is, this Sunday, May 22, 2022, the popstar who made a break in his musical career, to devote himself to the filming of the film Wicked, alongside Cynthia Erivo, spoke in his Story Instagram. The coach of The Voice US shared a photo of a cloudy sky, with a bee emoji, the emblem of Manchester, as well as a heart. Then, the interpreter of 7 Ringsuploaded a montage of 22 bees, with the names of the 22 people who lost their lives on May 22, 2017, before sharing videos of the giant charity concert she had organized on June 4, 2017. , his mother, Joan Grandealso tweeted a series of bee and heart-shaped emojis on Twitter. A way for mother and daughter, who have gone through this painful ordeal together, to never forget what happened on the night of May 22, 2017.

instagram