Manchester City advances to the semifinals with ‘scare’ included; Liverpool ‘B’ completes the play

Manchester City suffered in the field of Atlético de Madrid to come out ahead in the key, while Liverpool faced Benfica with eleven alternates to fulfill the task

Villarreal–Liverpool Y Manchester City–real Madrid will be the semifinals of the Champions League 2021/22 after completing the poster this Wednesday the two English teams by beating the benfica and to Atletico Madridrespectively.

Tuesday the Villarreal eliminated the Bayern Munich and the real Madrid to the Chelsealast champion.

The Manchester City became a semi-finalist in the Champions League football by eliminating Atletico Madrid after drawing 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, a result that makes good the favorable 1-0 he obtained in Manchester and will face the real Madrid for a place in the final in Paris.

The English team, who had a clear chance in the first half with a shot at the post by Ilkay Gundogan in the 30th minute, ended up suffering in the second against Atlético’s momentum in order to equalize the tie, with more than a dozen shots , the most dangerous was a direct foul by Yannick Carrasco in added time that Ederson cleared with his fingertips.

Survivor in the first leg, rebel in the return, acclaimed by his proud audience for his match this Wednesday, the Atletico Madrid scared the Manchester City at the Wanda Metropolitano, brought the emotion of the duel for a place in the semifinals of the Champions League until the last moment, but he fell short, without the goal he sought so much this Wednesday, especially in the second half, and which he gave up so much a week ago at the Etihad stadium, where he lost the tie.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City EPA

Because the plan did not give to win the Citywho will be the rival of real Madrid. The Athletic is removed. In the first leg, he hid his fears in an intensive withdrawal on which he took refuge from the storm he sensed, which was not so bad. There is no reproach in his defensive spirit then, as lawful as any other, but in his offensive disappearance. A survival exercise from which he came out alive… But only half. The return he confirmed it.

Just like the “plan” that they have resorted to so much in the Athletic to explain issues that are not so limited to what Simeone intended in the first leg, such as not giving two passes in a row or never going on the counterattack in the entire first half, it did not come out at all, nor did the scoreboard, due to a minimal defeat, yes , 1-0 nothing more, without the double value of the away goals from before, but a defeat after all that conditioned everything for this Wednesday.

The alternates of Liverpoolwith his mind set on the Cup match against Manchester City next weekend, they saved the ballot in front of the benfica (3-3) and completed the pass to the semifinals, the third in the soccer Champions League of the Jürgen Klopp era.

The German reserved most of the important players and left Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané on the bench, aware that on Saturday the ticket to the FA Cup final will be played against Manchester City next Saturday.

Luis Díaz, in action against Benfica at Anfield Road Getty Images

With the 1-3 advantage achieved in Lisbon, the Liverpool he relaxed in the starting lineup and gave way to many substitutes, but it earned him a draw against the Lisbon side, who only held their own during the first half.

The ‘Reds’ add their third semifinals since Klopp arrived, a round in which they have never lost to the German. When they have reached them, they have always played the final, both the loss against the real Madrid like the one won a year later against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.