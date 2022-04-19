Manchester City agrees stratospheric salary of Erling Haaland

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.18.2022 21:58:04





Manchester City took a big step in the negotiation for Erling Halandas agreed with his group of representatives the salary that he would have if he decides on that option, which reaches the astronomical figure of about 500 thousand pounds per week (12 million 886 thousand 527 Mexican pesos).

According to Daily Mailwith this figure the Norwegian would become the highest paid player in the Premier League, an extremely attractive offer that should tip the scales against the interest of other prestigious institutions such as Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, what corresponds to the Citizens is to pay the termination clause of 63 million pounds that Borussia Dortmund established for the attackera figure that is well within the reach of an institution accustomed to taking big hits based on the checkbook.

In the event that the striker does not object, the negotiation should be closed in the coming weeks.

Haaland is a great wish of Pep Guardiola, who is now looking for a striker; the other option he had set his sights on is Harry Kane, although the Brit couldn’t do it.

It should be remembered that Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, played for City, so he is one more factor in the tough negotiation.