Manchester City beating Leeds United, maintains the lead in the Premier League and goes for Real Madrid

2022-04-30

The Manchester City more than fulfilled his visit to the leeds (17th) and thrashed 4-0 on Saturday to maintain the lead, after having provisionally loaned it to Liverpool (2nd), who also followed through with a 1-0 win at Newcastle (10th) on matchday 35 of PremierLeague.

The City started the game dominating but found a well-planted Leeds. The first goal came from a set piece, situations that the locals are having a hard time defending this season, with a free kick hanging into the area that Rodri (13) finished off. In the second half, dominance became clearer and Nathan Aké (54), Gabriel Jesús (78) and Fernandinho (90+3) completed the scoring.

The City Thus, he fulfills his championship date before the decisive second leg of the Champions League semifinals, which will be played on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu against real Madrid (4-3 win in the first leg). The leeds For his part, he cannot get away from the descent, and will have to continue fighting for permanence in the remaining days.

By winning by the minimum this Saturday in Newcastle (1-0) the Liverpool he delivered and remains in the race for the championship, just one unit below City.

In the midst of the two semifinal duels of the ‘Champions’ against Villarreal (2-0 in the first leg) and against some ‘Urracas’ with new energy since last January’s ‘mercato’, the mission was not entirely easy for Jurgen Klopp’s pupils.