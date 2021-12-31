Manchester City: Cancelo robbed and injured at home – Football

A terrible evening for Joao Cancelo and his family. The Portuguese winger suffered a home robbery by some criminals who wounded him in the face.

He revealed it himself with a story on his Instagram account. “Unfortunately – he wrote – today I was attacked by some criminals who hurt me and tried to do it to my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewels and they left me with the face in this state. I don’t know how people with such meanness can exist. The most important thing to me is my family, and luckily they are all fine. And after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. and strong as ever “.

Shortly before the Italian 1, the statement from the Manchester club: “We are shocked and upset that Joao Cancelo and his family have been the subject of a burglary in their home tonight. Joao and his family. they are supported by the Club and are assisting the police investigation as they investigate this very serious matter “