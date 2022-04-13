Manchester City controls Atlético and caresses the semifinals of the Champions League

2022-04-13

54 & # 39; Griezmann left alone on the right, but the line marks him offside. 52′ Ederson has to leave his area again to cut a long ball that Joao was looking for. 50′ Lemar’s center that ends up in the hands of Ederson. 48′ Ángel Correa and Carrasco are already warming up in the local team. 47′ Well, he has come out with all of Atlético. With another dynamic. 46′ Without modifications in this complement start in both teams. Four. Five’ START THE SECOND HALF!

– TO THE REST! Atlético and City draw goalless, but Guardiola’s men lead the aggregate by 1-0. Liverpool and Benfica are 1-1, but the Reds lead the series at 4-2. 45 + 2 ‘ Control the City that even seems comfortable with this result. 45 + 1 & # 39; Griezmann does not appear either. The French little or nothing has had contact with the round. 45′ Three more minutes are added. 44 & # 39; Atlético needs two goals to advance to the semifinals and at the moment the mission is proving impossible. 43 ‘ City has had four corner kicks in this first half and without effect. 41′ Good duel between Mahrez and Lodi. The Algerian almost always takes it with his quality. – Gundogan’s shot that hit the post. Atlético was saved.

40′ 70% against 30% City possession over Atlético. 38 & # 39; Cancelo’s right that goes to the sky of Madrid. 37′ Simeone gets impatient and asks Joao to push at the start. 35′ Kondogbia’s shot from outside the area and Ederson catches. – Benfica tied it at Anfield against Liverpool 1-1 through Goncalo Ramos in the 32nd minute (on aggregate 4-2 in favor of the English).

31′ We had the first shot on goal and City almost opened the scoring. 30′ PAAAA! Gundogan’s shot that hit the post after an assist from De Bruyne inside the box. No one could get the ball out until Reinildo’s leg appeared. 28 & # 39; How well Savic has been. He wins all duels for that right sector. 26′ We still don’t have any shots on goal at Atlético-City. – Liverpool is already beating Benfica 1-0 with a goal from Konaté in the 21st minute (on aggregate 4-1).

23 ‘ Foden asked for a corner and he was right. The ball hit Llorente in the arm and he left the field. The second the referee eats. 22 & # 39; Very little of Bernarde Silva in these first minutes. The Portuguese needs to get more involved in the game. 20 & # 39; Another deep pass for Joao and the Portuguese cannot reach. Control the archer. 19 ‘ Long ball looking for Joao and Ederson has to leave his area to clear the band with his head. 18′ Pass from Walker to Mahrez and the Algerian cannot control. The attack for City is over. 16 & # 39; Actions are resumed in the Metropolitan. Foden is still in the game.

15 & # 39; Foden is up. The doctors put a bandage on his head. It seems that the player will be able to continue. 14 & # 39; Foden took a strong blow. They continue to attend to him on the field and Grealish is already warming up. 13 & # 39; Enter the assists to review Foden who still has not gotten up. Guardiola asks for the yellow card for Felipe. 12 & # 39; Foul by Felipe on Foden when they disputed the ball in the air. The City player gets the worst of it, lying on the ground. 11 & # 39; Good against the one that Atlético tried, but it comes to nothing in the face of Lodi’s poor control. 9′ YOOOOOO! Stones header after a corner that goes close to the crossbar. He already announced the visit. 8′ Shot by Gundogan that Kondogbia deflects, the German asks for a corner, but the referee did not see it. Bring out Atletico. 7 & # 39; Good start to the match for Atlético, who tries to do damage to the counterattack. And he also puts pressure on City to leave. – In the other key, Liverpool also drew goalless with Benfica. The Reds lead on aggregate at 3-1. 5 & ​​# 39; Another cut from Walker when Lodi is already preparing to release the shot inside the area. 3 & # 39; He was trying to counter Kondogbia and Rodri lowered him. There is no card. 2 & # 39; Lemar was looking for Joao and Walker cuts. Simeone’s team is animated. 1 & # 39; He comes out playing Manchester City in the Atlético field. – THE BALL MOVED! Atlético and Manchester City are already playing at the Wanda Metropolitano for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Defeated 1-0 in the first leg, the Atletico Madridcalled defensive, will put all the passion possible today to come back against the Manchester City and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Confirmed lineups Athletic: Oblak; Savić, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Lemar, Renan Lodi; Griezmann and Joao Felix.

Manchester City: Edison; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Mahrez and Foden.