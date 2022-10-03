Manchester City: Erling Haaland at the level of Lionel Messi? Pep Guardiola responds

Pep Guardiola has explained why Erling Haaland, with 17 goals in 11 games for Manchester City, is not yet at Lionel Messi’s level.

Erling Haaland makes everyone agree. Arrived this summer at Manchester City, the Norwegian took only one game to adapt to his new team and new football. If he worried during the Community Shield against Liverpool, Erling Haaland has since walked on water whether in the Premier League, but also in the Champions League.

Haaland more dependent on his teammates

Author of a hat-trick and two assists in the Manchester derby against the Red Devils, Erling Haaland sent a sacred message to the whole world: since the start of the season, the Norwegian is the best player on the planet, it is quite indisputable. Author of seventeen goals in eleven matches in all competitions, the former Borussia Dortmund striker impresses so much that he seems to be able to reach the standards of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at their prime, statistically.

All the records Haaland can break this season

Pep Guardiola, who manages the Etihad Stadium residents, has been lucky enough to work with many world-class talents during his distinguished coaching career. He helped turn seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi into a global superstar at Barcelona, ​​while Norwegian sensation Haaland is currently being praised with the reigning English champion.

‘Messi could score on his own’

As Haaland has made history in England with his exploits this season, Guardiola replied to beIN Sports when asked if the 22-year-old is in the same category as Lionel Messi when it comes to to score in every game he plays: “Messi was able to score in every game, do I feel like it’s the same with Haaland? Yes, but the difference is maybe Erling Haaland needs all his comrades to do it. What he does is incredible. Messi himself had the ability to do it.”

Haaland a scam? A legend thinks so!

Erling Haaland scored a third hat-trick for Manchester City in his last outing for the Cityzens – in a 6-3 demolition of Manchester United in the derby – and set a new Premier League record by winning the match ball (relating to scoring a hat-trick) in his last three home outings.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden became respectively the third and fourth Manchester City players to score a hat-trick against Manchester United, following Francis Lee in December 1970 and Horace Barnes in October 1921. Erling Haaland still has time to match the achievements of Lionel Messi, but one thing is certain, if he does not slow down, the Norwegian will have a historic season with Manchester City.