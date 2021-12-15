Manchester City-Leeds 7-0, the report cards: De Bruyne irrepressible, Mahrez designs football

Final result: Manchester City-Leeds 7-0

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson 6 – Leeds strikers hardly ever call him into question: non-paying spectator.

Stones 6.5 – He plays an atypical role, that of right-back, to make up for Cancelo’s absence. He falls well in the part, also showing a certain resourcefulness in the development of the maneuver.

Dias 6.5 – The game does not require special efforts from a defensive point of view. Handles operations without smudging. From 65 ‘ Aké 7 – Seals the match with a bursting header on corner kick developments.

Laporte 6.5 – With personality he frequently carries the ball into the opponent’s half and is not afraid to verticalize forward. In defense, he manages the situation with serenity.

Zinchenko 6 – With his polite left-handed he certainly makes a positive contribution to the construction of the game. He runs into some more superficiality than his teammates.

Bernardo Silva 7.5 – In midfield he is simply overwhelming for his opponents: he talks closely and dribbles the man with a disarming naturalness. Remarkable performance. From 46 ‘ Gundogan 7 – Enter the field and provide assists for Mahrez’s goal and for the second goal of De Bruyne. The Algerian tries to return the favor, but he sends out from close range at the end of a mind-boggling action.

Rodri 7.5 – Giant in the nerve center of the field, recovering a myriad of balls and revealing himself as a fundamental pawn in the first press. Several times he shows up near the Leeds area and gives the assist for De Bruyne’s first goal. From 56 ‘ Fernandinho 6 – Enter a result already widely acquired, contributing to the management of the last abundant half hour of play.

De Bruyne 8 – He immediately hits his competitive nastiness in a game with evident technical imbalances. On his return as a starter, he left his mark with a sumptuous double: the second goal in particular was applauded; a stone from the middle distance that leaves no way out for Meslier. Total player.

Mahrez 8 – Takes a few minutes to carburetor, but when he actually enters the game his show begins: a mix of classy plays, kiss assists and elegant dribbling. He also found a lucky goal, thanks to an obvious deviation from Firpo.

Foden 7.5 – Unlock the result with a simple tap in with the door almost unguarded. He does exactly what Guardiola asks him: to free himself from the marking of the opponent’s central players and to sew up the game, opening spaces for the insertions of his teammates. The third network of the Citizens is the manifesto of his match.

Grealish 7.5 – He returns to scoring after about three months of fasting, but what impresses is his performance: from the first minutes he is in the heart of the game and is perfectly happy with his teammates. First real signs of growth from the former Aston Villa.

Josep Guardiola 7.5 – Crushing performance by his team, which teaches a real football lesson at Leeds. The Citizens compete in an amazing race, seasoned with technical gestures of absolute value, utopian choral actions and frenzied pressure: in short, a wonderful show.

LEEDS

Meslier 6 – He will not forget this evening soon, but he has nothing to blame despite the seven goals he has conceded.

Shackleton 6 – Manages not to be blatantly sucked into the cyclone Manchester City, opposing as much as possible to the initiatives of his opponents. From 38 ‘ Klich 5.5 – It has the difficult mission of entering a totally one-way race cold. He is shipwrecked together with his companions, but at least shows a little something forward.

Ayling 4.5 – It has a disastrous impact on the match: soft in tackling and often out of position, he also loses Grealish’s mark on the occasion of the doubling of City.

Llorente 5 – Compared to Ayling it suffers a little less from the continuous incursions of Guardiola players. However, building from below is not his forte and he shows it in more than one circumstance.

Firpo 4.5 – Mahrez’s unpredictability accentuates his already evident shortcomings in the defensive phase. The type of match to which the Peacocks are called, moreover, significantly compromises his inspiration in the push phase, the real highlight of the house. From 73 ‘Drameh sv

Dallas 4.5 – One of his clumsy rescue attempts on the line fails to avoid Foden’s opening goal. After that, his game is a complete disaster: City midfielders never let him see the ball and, moreover, he blows himself too easily. It also hits a pole.

Forshaw 5.5 – He takes care of the first construction, but the ideas are few and confused, obviously not just his fault. In the median he gasps, always forced to chase after his opponents.

Raphinha 5 – Performance poor in content for the Brazilian ace: the collective undoubtedly does not help, but he does too little to stand out on the right, brutalized by the aggressiveness of the English champions.

Roberts 6 – One of the few to survive in the ranks of Leeds: he tries to act as a link between midfield and attack, even if he finds himself playing alone against everyone. The attitude up to the last minute is commendable.

Harrison 5 – It is rarely seen in the left-handed lane, and when this happens it manifests obvious shortcomings in the choice of the last step. Not very lucid, even if in the end it gives a glimpse of some more ideas.

James 5.5 – His is an almost “unplayable” game. The team never assists him adequately, so he succumbs in the confrontation with the defenders of the Citizens. From 46 ‘ Gelhardt 5.5 – For him the same goes for James: powerless in the face of such a context.

Marcelo Bielsa 4 – The numerous absences cannot justify such a heavy passive: the Whites, in fact, never take the field and are caught with a ball by a Manchester City, it must be said, of another dimension. Unprecedented humiliation for “El Loco”.