Manchester City – Liverpool live | premier league

here is the great game that can solve (or not, if the Pool wins or there is a tie) half the Premier League. A single point separates Manchester City from Pep Guardiola (leader) from Liverpool from Jürgen Klopp (second) before their key duel this afternoon at the Etihad after 30 days challenging each other game by game.

The record between Guardiola and Klopp is very even. Both coaches have played 22 games against each other. Pep won nine; Jürgen, many others and tied four times. Very even, therefore.

But we said it: a point separates the leader from the contender eight days from the end and before this great game that has become a Classic in the last five years. Nobody better than Pep to explain it: “We have helped raise the standards of the Premier. We won the League with 100 points (2018) and, after doing so with 98 (Liverpool was second in 2019 with 97), they conquered it with 99 points (2020). This is the level.”

Although, yes, the balance of alirones is uneven: three for the sky-blue and one for the Pool since 2017, since when both have broken all limits.

Today’s meeting will be the 219th meeting between Liverpool and Man, City (or vice versa) in all possible tournaments, with 105 Reds wins compared to City’s 58, plus 55 draws between them.

The most recent of those draws came at Anfield in a thrilling 2-2 draw last October, a draw that extended City’s unbeaten run against Liverpool to four games since a 3-1 loss at Merseyside in the 2019-20 season.

Since November 2015, Klopp had failed to lead Liverpool to a Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola has suffered eight defeats to teams managed by the German in his managerial career, the most defeats against a single player. rival in the Catalan coach’s career.

Therefore, Pep is not good at facing Klopp, and even less so if, as is the case, Liverpool come with the wind in their favor in the last few months of the Premier League.

PRAISES FROM KLOPP

For now, the coach of the reds extolled the figure of the Spaniard at a press conference on Friday: “For me, Guardiola is the best coach in the world and we all agree on that. If someone doubts him… I don’t know how that You can pass”.

Looking ahead to the end of the season, City have, in theory, an easier path, as four of their eight remaining rivals – as of today – are at the bottom of the table. Liverpool will face three in this situation, but United and Tottenham await them as well. Match!