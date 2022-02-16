Manchester City makes 5 at Sporting and mortgages the passage to the quarter-finals | First page

Without history and without a match. The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester City opens and closes after 7 minutes when the resistance of the Leoes hosts goes out on the lucky carom that rewards first De Bruyne and then Mahrez for the 1-0 validated after a long comparison to the var.

Too much technical gapor between the two teams with Sporting who had also become dangerous with Paulinho, whose shot was blocked on the ground by Ederson. A single flash, before the deluge of goals from Citizens who double in the 18th with a splendid rebound goal of Bernardo Silva and close the accounts already on the thirtieth with the trio of Foden (who overtook Adan with a close touch) and sealed the result at the end of the first half with a brace from Bernardo Silva.

In the recovery Guardiola He lowers the pace and keeps the field without ever suffering, but despite the calm of a risk-free management he finds the goal of 5-0 twice, the first canceled for offside by Bernardo Silva (scorer of the goal) and the second very good by Sterling with the most classic of round shots. The game actually ends here, with the City’s qualification to the quarter by now already consolidated and a bitter disappointment for the Portuguese team, never really in the game and whose resistance did not last very long.