Manchester City-Real Madrid and Villarreal-Liverpool, semifinals of the Champions League

LaLiga did not have two representatives in the semifinals since the 2016/17 edition

Villarreal-Liverpool and Manchester City-Real Madrid will be the semifinals of the Champions League 2021/22 after completing the poster this Wednesday the two English teams by beating the benfica and to Atletico Madridrespectively.

On Tuesday, Villarreal eliminated the Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to Chelsealast champion.

The matches will be played on April 26/27 and May 3/4, still to be assigned to each match. According to the draw, the first leg will take place at La Cerámica and the Etihad and the return at Anfield and the Santiago Bernabéu.

Villarreal will play their second semi-final after the one they lost to Arsenal in the 2005/06 campaign, Liverpool returns to this round after three years and City and Real Madrid will play the second in a row.

The ‘yellow submarine’ and the ‘sky blues’, current runners-up, are chasing their first crown, Liverpool have won the tournament six times (the last in 2019) and Real Madrid is the king of the competition with thirteen crowns (the last in 2018).

Champions League semi-final keys ESPN

The league had not had two representatives in the semifinals since the 2016/17 edition, when they got the Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, ultimately champion against Juventuswhile the Premier he has had them in two of the last three campaigns, in which he has put both in the finals with wins from Liverpool and the Chelsea.